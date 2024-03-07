Brittany Mahomes Reveals She Fractured Her Back & Urges Moms To ‘Take Care Of Your Pelvic Floor’

Brittany Mahomes is on the mend.

The fitness influencer and wife of three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes gave fans an unexpected health update this week, telling fans in an Instagram story selfie that she fractured her back.

Brittany, 28, is mom to her and the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback’s two kids: Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 1. Though she didn’t share further details on her injury, she did issue advice for followers who have also given birth.

“Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously,” Brittany wrote. “From: A girl with a fractured back.”

Pregnancy and childbirth can cause pelvic floor complications including organ prolapse, according to the Mayo Clinic, and symptoms range from lower back pain to pelvic pressure and heaviness.

OB/GYN Yves-Richard Dole told Women’s Health that an unstable pelvic floor can lead to injury, especially in active women, but noted that a fracture such as Brittany’s is “relatively uncommon.”

Despite her setback, Brittany is looking on the bright side. She, Patrick and their little ones are currently enjoying some quality time together in the NFL offseason following the Chiefs’ most recent Super Bowl victory last month.

The former soccer player shared a peek at their getaway and hinted that the trip was already brightening her spirits.

“But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?” she teased.