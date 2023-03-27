Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Adorably Reflect On 34-Year Friendship Ahead of ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have been friends for more than half of their lives and are opening up about their bond ahead of the premiere of their new film, “Murder Mystery 2.”

The duo sat down with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover and reflected on their longtime friendship, sharing the story of the first time they met.

Adam and Jen, who first joined forces for the romantic comedy “Just Go with It” back in 2011, recounted the first meal they shared together more than three decades ago.

“She was 20 I was 22,” Adam, 56, said.

“Jerry’s Deli. [I had] scrambled eggs and ham and cheese, you had French toast?” Jen, 54, added.

“French toast and chocolate milk,” Adam quipped.

The pair also revealed their first impressions of each other.

“So cute and funny, [we] made each other laugh,” the “Friends” star said of her pal.

“Funny, cool. nice. Great,” the “Big Daddy” actor gushed.

Now, the actors are reuniting once again for the sequel to their 2019 hit Netflix film, “Murder Mystery” and said filming the new movie was just as fun as it looked.

In the flick, they star as a husband and wife who start their own detective agency and are called to action when their billionaire friend is kidnapped from his wedding.

“Murder Mystery 2” debuts on Netflix on Friday, March 31st.