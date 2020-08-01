Adam Sandler Remembers Falling ‘Deep’ In Love With His Wife On 22nd Anniversary: ‘My Forever Girl’

Adam Sandler is quite the romantic!

The “Uncut Gems” star shared a swoon-worthy message for his wife Jackie on the 22nd anniversary of their first meeting.

“22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep,” he wrote. “Look forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you my forever girl.”

Adam’s loving note accompanied a pair of throwback snaps of him and Jackie, the second of which showed off their fun and flirtatious antics in a photo booth.

Many of Adam’s celebrity pals gushed over his and Jackie’s #relationshipgoals-worthy love story in the comment section.

The “Murder Mystery” actor’s frequent collaborator Drew Barrymore wrote, “You are the greatest couple and I love you both so much. And your girls !!!!”

“Congratulations,” Salma Hayek chimed in. “You are one lucky guy. She is absolutely an extraordinary woman May that beautiful love of yours go on forever.”

Brooklyn Decker wrote, “Love you two. You do it right. Congrats, kids!!”

From ‘SNL’ To Big Screen Star, Funnyman Adam Sandler View Gallery

Adam and Jackie tied the knot on June 22, 2003, nearly five years after their life-changing first meeting. The lovebirds share two daughters: Sadie, 14, and Sunny, 11.

Jackie has had small roles in Adam’s projects, dating back 1999’s “Big Daddy.” Recently, she had a recurring role on Kevin James’ sitcom “Kevin Can Wait” and portrayed Jess in David Spade-helmed Netflix comedy “The Wrong Missy.”

WATCH: Adam Sandler Raves Over ‘Amazing’ Jennifer Aniston After Their Massive ‘Murder Mystery’ Success

