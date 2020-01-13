All The Best Meme Reactions To Oscar Snubs

The Oscar nominations were announced this morning, and they were packed with snubs and surprises. Twitter was on fire with passionate reactions to the nods, so we’ve rounded up the best memes.

Many tweets zero in on the lack of female directors recognized by the Academy—only five women have ever been nominated for Best Director, and only one has nabbed the prize (Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” in 2010). This year was no different, with five men claiming the directing slots.

Some of the year’s biggest films, including “Hustlers,” “Queen & Slim,” “Little Women,” and “The Farewell” were helmed by women in the director’s chair, yet they were all excluded from the Best Director category.

Others used the lack of female direction nods to poke fun at “Joker,” which led the pack with 11 nominations.

Many voiced their frustration with the Academy over the lack of cultural diversity among nominees. Only one nonwhite actor, Cynthia Erivo of “Harriet,” was recognized in an acting category, harkening back to #OscarsSoWhite.

Tons of social media outrage was directed towards Jennifer Lopez’s snub for her role in “Hustlers,” which has earned the 50-year-old actress nods from the SAG Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, and Golden Globes.

Another shocking omission was “Uncut Gems,” which didn’t get any Oscar love. Adam Sandler, who previously threatened to make a movie that is “so bad on purpose” if he didn’t snag a nod, didn’t seem to take the news too hard.

Still, some used Sandler’s over-the-top reactions from the film to dismiss the entire list of nominees.

The Academy Awards air on February 9—tune in to see who takes home the trophies!

— by Katcy Stephan

