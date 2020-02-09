Adam Sandler Takes A Swing At The Oscars In Independent Film Awards Acceptance Speech

Adam Sandler proved he hasn’t lost his sharp wit in his acceptance speech for Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday.

The “Uncut Gems” star delivered a hilarious speech where he called the Indie Awards the “Best Personality awards of Hollywood.” The 53-year-old actor, who was widely considered to be a front-runner for the Best Actor In A Leading Role Academy Award nomination, was passed over for the Oscar.

At the time, Adam jokingly lamented the Academy’s decision on Twitter, and simultaneously congratulated his “The Waterboy” costar Kathy Bates on her nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Richard Jewell.”

Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy.

Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits.

Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama. pic.twitter.com/o1Ep3E7GRB — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 13, 2020

And on the eve of the 92nd Academy Awards, Adam made note of the perceived snub in his Indie Awards speech. “A few weeks back, when I was quote-unquote snubbed by the Academy, it reminded of when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category Best Looking,” the actor began. “That accolade was given to a jean-jacket-wearing featherhead douchebag by the name of Skipper Jenkins. But my classmates did honor me with the allegedly less-prestigious designation of Best Personality. And tonight, as I look around this room, I realize, the Independent Spirit Awards are the Best Personality awards of Hollywood.”

“So let all those feathered hair douchebag motherf*ckers get their Oscars tomorrow night! Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever!” Adam concluded.

Nonetheless, the funnyman enjoyed his time at the award ceremony, and even thanked the Film Independent organization on Twitter.

Thank you for a great night @filmindependent — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 9, 2020

The 92nd Academy Awards take place tonight in Los Angeles.