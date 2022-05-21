Adele Rocks All-Denim Outfit While Snuggling With Boyfriend Rich Paul At NBA Playoffs

Nothing but net! Adele and her man seem as head over heels as ever.

The music superstar cuddled up with boyfriend Rich Paul at Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Adele rocked an all-denim ensemble for the outing and paired her look with neutral pumps and a navy blue purse. For his part, Rich kept it cool and casual in stylish jeans, sneakers, and a black hoodie featuring the logo for his company, Klutch Sports Group.

The pair appeared to have a blast while watching the game at San Francisco’s Chase Center, with Adele sporting an ear-to-ear grin from her courtside seat and laughing with Rich and fellow attendees.

Adele’s Fiercest Moments On Stage & Off View Gallery

The “Oh My God” singer, 34, and her sports agent beau, 40, have appeared to be going strong since confirming their romance last September. In addition to enjoying multiple NBA events together including February’s All-Star Game, the couple also showed off some PDA in a series of photos shared on Adele’s Instagram earlier this month.

The post featured peeks at the duo waving in front of a mansion, goofing around at McDonald’s and even sharing a kiss in what looked like Adele’s dressing room from her “One Night Only” concert.

As if she hadn’t made her happiness clear enough, Adele concluded the slideshow with an unmistakable message. In her final photo, she held up a fortune cookie paper that read, “You have found good company – enjoy.”

— Erin Biglow