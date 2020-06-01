Adele Speaks Out In Support Of George Floyd Protests: ‘Be Righteously Angered But Be Focused’

Adele is putting her support behind the fight against injustice.

In a rare social media post, the 15-time Grammy winner spoke out in support of the ongoing global protests sparked by George Floyd’s brutal death. “George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t,” the singer, 32, wrote. “Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum. So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning!”

Adele continued, “It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality. And this isn’t only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere. I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice. #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #saytheirnames.”

Floyd, 46, died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. A video of the arrest shows former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for his life. He can be heard in the video saying multiple times, “I can’t breathe.”

Chauvin and the three other officers involved in the incident were fired following Floyd’s death. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

— Gabi Duncan