Gwyneth Paltrow, Kris Jenner, Ciara & More Stars Celebrate Easter: All The Best Pics!

Many stars took to social media this weekend wishing their followers a Happy Easter and sharing a glimpse of how they spent the day with their families.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow shared several images from Nashville on Instagram. Among the snapshots, the Academy Award winner included rare pictures with her teenage children, Moses, 17, and daughter Apple, 19, at a table sharing pizzas.

Kris Jenner reminisced on past Easters. The Kardashian family matriarch shared a slide show of throwback Easter pictures of all of her children, and even included a couple showing her first husband, the late Robert Kardashian.

Paris Hilton went all out for her son’s first Easter. Writing in an Instagram post, “Me and my little Easter Bear,” Hilton shared several images with son Phoenix, 1, wearing bear ears, surrounded by colorful bunnies, chicks and eggs.

Singer Ciara shared a reel with clips of husband Russel Wilson and their four children, Future Zahir, whom Ciara shares with ex Future, Sienna Princess, Win Harrison and Amara Princess. The family of six all wore their Easter Sunday best at an outdoor celebration.

David and Victoria Beckham were only able to spend the holiday with three of their four children and daughter-in-law Nicole Peltz Beckham, but the group appeared to have a blast while lounging around in bunny ears. The Spice Girls singer wrote on Instagram, “Happy Easter!! We love and miss you @romeobeckham.”

Hailey Bieber brought a little heat to the spring day! On the Instagram account for her skincare line Rhode, the model could be seen donning bunny ears in a bathing suit on a beach. She also shared to her a story an image of two chocolate eggs, decorated with her and husband Justin Bieber’s names on them.

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany shared Easter pictures with their two young children, daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 1, showing the family spending the day together in matching baby blue outfits.

Conservationist and Australian TV personality Bindi Irwin shared an image of her daughter, Grace, 3, with the caption, “Our Easter Bunny.” She also reposted a throwback image from mother Terri Irwin’s account showing a young Bindi, baby Robert, and their late father Steve Irwin.