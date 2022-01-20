Adele Tearfully Postpones Las Vegas Residency 1 Day Before Scheduled Debut: ‘My Show Ain’t Ready’

Adele fans will have to wait a little longer to see her Las Vegas debut.

The music superstar has postponed her anticipated residency, “Weekends with Adele,” which was set to kick off Friday night at Ceasars Palace’s famed Colosseum. It was originally scheduled to run twice a week through April 16. The new dates have yet to be confirmed.

Adele shared the disappointing news in an emotional Instagram video on Thursday, apologizing to fans and explaining the reasons behind the difficult and last-minute decision.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said in part, while wiping away tears. “Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID. They still are. And it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now.”

The 33-year-old “Easy on Me” singer went on to say that she and her staff had been trying tirelessly to come up with a possible solution before finally throwing in the towel. Adele also acknowledged that many ticketholders for the premiere performances were likely already making their way to Sin City, and she assured everyone that a backup plan would be forthcoming.

“I’m gutted. I’m sorry it’s so last-minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out, and … we’ve run out of time,” she continued, visibly distraught. “And I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that traveled again. I’m really, really sorry. I’m really sorry. We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now. And I’m going to finish my show, and I’m going to get it where it’s supposed to be for you. I’m so sorry. It’s been impossible. We’ve been up against so much. It just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry. I’m sorry.”

Adele’s planned residency follows the November release of her latest blockbuster album “30,” her first studio LP in six years and fourth overall. Last week, she dropped the video for its second single, “Oh My God.”

— Erin Biglow