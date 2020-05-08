Adele Used This French Diet To Help Achieve Drastic Weight Loss (EXCLUSIVE)

Adele sent social media into a frenzy when she posted a photo in honor of her birthday that also showcased the singer’s stunning weight loss. Now, Access Hollywood can exclusively confirm what the “Rolling In The Deep” singer has been eating to attain her slim figure!

A source tells Access Hollywood that that Adele has been working with trained nutritionist Dr. Dominique Fradin-Read and has been eating a diet based on the French chef Michele Guerard, who serves up slimming nuveau cuisine.

The chef became famous in the 1970s for pioneering low-calorie French cuisine, swapping the region’s famously butter and oil-filled dishes with healthier, lighter ingredients. Guerard recommends a non-restrictive diet so long as you have a healthy balance of natural food intake.

“I am not a guru who’ll tell you what to eat and what not to eat,” the chef told TIME in a 2017 interview. “As long as food comes from nature herself, I don’t see why you shouldn’t eat it – and just as a reminder, Domino’s Pizza does not come from nature! I believe you can eat anything as long as you keep a balanced diet.”

But that doesn’t mean Adele’s transformation happened overnight. The source also revealed that the singer lost weight over the course of two years, and not only was she “motivated and disciplined” in her approach to training but was sure to maintain a healthy and balanced diet.

Dr. Fradin-Read declined to comment.

Adele’s former personal trainer Pete Geracimo just confirmed on Instagram that the singer has a “healthy” approach to weight loss. Geracimo also defended Adele against what he called “fat-phobic accusations.”

“As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss,” he captioned a photo of what appears to be him and Adele relaxing in a pool.

“In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it!”

“When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month grueling (sic) schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing.”

The trainer also made an apparent reference to Adele’s high-profile divorce, writing that wanting change is “only natural.”

“Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and “is sweating”! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo.”

“My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around.”