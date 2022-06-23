Adrian Grenier Elopes With Jordan Roemmele In Spontaneous Morocco Wedding

When you know, you know! Adrian Grenier and longtime love Jordan Roemmele decided they were ready to walk down the aisle with very little notice.

The “Entourage” alum and his bride eloped while on a trip to Morocco with friends, People reported on Thursday. Adrian and Jordan tied the knot in the Atlas Mountains and the actor confirmed to the mag that the ceremony was so impulsive that they had to come up with a quick substitute for wedding bands.

“It wasn’t planned … We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot — literally, we didn’t have rings so used string for rings,” he said.

The 45-year-old went on to share that he and Jordan may not have followed a traditional newlywed playbook, but they were far from alone in celebrating the special occasion.

“We were with a group of incredible friends, all of whom immediately rallied behind us and embraced the spontaneity of the moment. They put in so much love and effort to create a wedding from thin air,” he added.

In photos obtained by People, the couple looked happy and in love while sharing their first kiss as husband and wife. Though they didn’t exchange actual rings, they did dress in coordinated ivory outfits and were pictured beaming while being showered with red and pink flower petals.

Adrian and Jordan have been linked since 2017 and keep their relationship largely private, forgoing public appearances and social media almost entirely.

Last year, the “Clickbait” star revealed in an interview with City Lifestyle that he and Jordan had moved to a farm in Austin. That August, Jordan reflected on the decision in a rare Instagram post with Adrian and called the journey a “wild ride.”

“I am incredibly grateful to my fully supportive intuition which has brought me HOME,” she wrote.

— Erin Biglow