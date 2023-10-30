Milo Ventimiglia Secretly Marries Girlfriend Jarah Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia has said “I do”!

The “This Is Us” alum tied the knot with Jarah Mariano in a private ceremony earlier this year, Access Hollywood has learned. Only family and close friends were present, according to multiple reports, and neither Milo nor the model has issued public comment on the nuptials as of Oct. 30.

In fact, the newlyweds have kept mum on their entire romance since they were first linked last year. Eagle-eyed fans, however, spotted the actor, 46, wearing a wedding band while watching the Rugby World Cup with Jarah, 38, at a Los Angeles restaurant over the weekend. A representative confirmed to Access Hollywood on Monday that the couple is married.

Per Us Weekly, they have also been seen in Malibu over the past few months following Milo’s purchase of a new home in the celeb-packed beach community.

Though the TV star tends to keep mum on his private life, he did open up about fatherhood plans to the New York Post in 2017 and explained why establishing a solid relationship is what he wanted to prioritize first before starting a family.

“I’d love to have kids,” he told the outlet at the time. “I think it’s more about having that right partner. The older I got, the more I understood that Mom and Dad were going to have to be cool with Mom and Dad together, whether the kids were there or the kids were gone. I think for me the lesson was find a great partner — having kids will be the joy from having a great partnership.”

In addition to “Heroes” castmate Hayden Panettiere, Milo also previously dated his “Gilmore Girls” co-star Alexis Bledel and his bride has a coincidental connection to Stars Hollow – Mariano is also the last name of the actor’s “Gilmore” character, Jess!