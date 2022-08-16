Adrienne Bailon Welcomes First Child With Husband Israel Houghton: ‘We Are So In Love’

Congrats are in order for Adrienne Bailon and her husband Israel Houghton, who just welcomed their first child together via surrogate!

The 38-year-old television personality announced the exciting news on her Instagram on Tuesday, sharing her sons name.

“Ever James. For this child we have prayed. Just to hear our baby cry. Skin to skin and face to face. Heart to heart and eye to eye,” she started off her heartfelt post, alongside a black and white photo of the pair holding onto their newborn son.

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!” she added before explaining her rough journey to motherhood. “If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months.”

Although the actress admitted the journey to motherhood was not easy, she wrote that she is grateful to finally have her son by her side.

“He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey.”

Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton’s Love Story In Photos View Gallery

Before ending her post the actress joked about her new sleep schedule since welcoming her son.

“He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton 🤍”

The “Cheetah Girls” star married Israel in 2016. Ever James is the Adrienne’s first child and Israel’s fifth. He has four children from a previous relationship—daughters Mariah and Milan and sons Jordan and Israel.

The pair have been open about their journey to have a baby. In 2018, the actress opened up about her struggles to get pregnant on her former talk show “The Real.”

“I think so many people are very insensitive to that, in the sense [that] I know you guys are like, ‘Is she pregnant?’ ‘Her face is fuller’— FYI I’ve always had a really chubby face so that’s not what it is,” she said at the time.

“I think that as an audience we should be sensitive to the fact that everybody doesn’t get pregnant right away. I think for myself I thought it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn’t happened that way. I’ve had to come to peace with that it’ll happen when it’s God’s timing and I believe in that and I have faith in all of that, but it can be really discouraging and it can be really frustrating,” she said.

-Emely Navarro