Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean & Wife Separating ‘Temporarily’ After 11 Years: ‘Marriage Is Hard, But Worth It’

AJ McLean and his longtime wife are parting ways – at least for now.

The Backstreet Boys singer and Rochelle DeAnna McLean announced on Monday that they have decided to take a break from their 11-year marriage but don’t have plans to divorce. Instead, the pair intend to eventually reunite after using their time apart for individual reflection.

“Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future,” they said in a joint statement obtained by Access Hollywood.

Celebrity Breakups Of 2023: Avril Lavigne, Reese Witherspoon & More View Gallery

“The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved,” they added.

AJ and Rochelle said “I Do” at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2011 and went on to welcome two daughters: Elliott, 10, and Lyric, 6.

— Erin Biglow