Sophie Turner Appears To Confirm Peregrine Pearson Romance With PDA-Filled Outing

Sophie Turner and her rumored new beau appear to have sealed their romance with (another!) kiss.

The “Game of Thrones” star, 27, was spotted packing on the PDA with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, 29, on a romantic stroll Thursday night. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail and published on Dec. 8, Sophie and Peregrine shared a passionate embrace and liplock. The pair also beamed while walking side-by-side in other snaps.

Dating reports first surfaced in October when the couple was spotted kissing outside a parked car in Paris.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Sophie’s team for comment.

The initial sighting came hours before the actress made a surprise appearance at the Rugby World Cup in Paris’ Stade de France, where she and retired New Zealand player Dan Carter unveiled the Webb Ellis trophy. Both Sophie and Dan are Louis Vuitton ambassadors and showed off the prize in its custom case from the luxury brand.

Peregrine was also present at the venue and seen in photos with Sophie and her group.

The “Joan” star and estranged husband Joe Jonas confirmed their split in September after the musician filed for divorce. Weeks later, the pair announced in a joint statement that they had reached a custody agreement regarding their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. The former couple tied the knot in 2019.

It appears Peregrine is also newly single.

The future Fifth Viscount Cowdray reportedly split from Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece – King Charles’ goddaughter – in the fall after more than three years together.