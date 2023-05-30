Al Pacino, 83, Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino is going to be a dad again!

Access Hollywood can confirm the 83-year-old is expecting his first child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Al’s rep confirmed the news to Access Tuesday night.

The pair have been linked since April 2022 and she is reportedly eight months pregnant, according to TMZ.

Al Pacino Over The Years, From ‘Scarface’ To ‘The Godfather’ View Gallery

This will be the “Scarface” star’s fourth child. He is already dad to 33-year-old Julie Marie as well as 22-year-old twins Anton James and Olivia.

Before dating Al, Noor was previously in a relationship with Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

-Emely Navarro