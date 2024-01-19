‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Becomes Mom To 7 Kids After Giving Birth To Twins

Kailyn Lowry’s family is growing once again with twins!

The “Teen Mom 2” star revealed that she and her boyfriend Elijah Scott welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl.

During her podcast, “Barely Famous,” the 31-year-old shared that their arrival was emotional for her because the babies were born via C-section and one of them was breech.

“I cried a lot—mainly just out of absolute fear of having a C-section…I had never had a C-section before,” she explained.

Kailyn revealed in the episode that her and Elijah were done having kids, “I got a tubal,” she shared. Adding, “They cut my tubes out.”

This is her second and third child with boyfriend Elijah, the couple are already parents to Rio who was born in July 2023. The twins join Kailyn’s other children which include 14-year-old son Isaac who she shared with ex Jo Rivera. Lincoln, 10, who she had with ex Javi Marroquin and 6-year-old Lux and 3-year-old Creed who she shares with ex Chris Lopez.

Kailyn first announced that she was expecting the twins just months after teasing with her podcast fans that she gave birth to Rio at the end of 2022.

“I actually felt like Creed and Rio were so close together because all my kids age gaps are three and a half, four years,” she said during a November episode of her podcast.

Adding, “So I felt like Creed and Rio were really close together, but nothing could’ve prepared me for Rio and then twins being so close together. ‘Cause Rio won’t be one when the twins are born. But they don’t call us Kail and the chaos for nothing.”