Al Roker Thanks Everyone For Support After Returning To Hospital Due To Complications

Al Roker had a special message for “TODAY” viewers and fans on Thursday morning’s episode as he returns to the hospital amid ongoing health issues.

The beloved meteorologist and news personality hasn’t been present for a taping of the show since November 4th after being hospitalized for blood clots that had traveled from his legs into his lungs. He was released a few weeks later, returning again to the hospital after Thanksgiving.

Dealing with these medical issues means that Al missed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – for the first time in 27 years! – as well as Wednesday’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center.

While reflecting on the holiday festivities, “TODAY” co-anchor Hoda Kotb shared a health update as well as a personal message from Al and his family.

“We all wish that Al could have been with us but due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he’s in very good care,” she said. “He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him.”

“Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support, and the well wishes.”

Hoda also shared that she and Craig Melvin were able to Facetime Al from the Thanksgiving parade route. “He gave us a big thumbs up!”

We’re sending our love to @alroker as he returns to hospital. He and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, support, and well wishes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pCsSsmA5wU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 1, 2022

“Love you, Al,” added Sheinelle Jones, while Craig had his own message for his coworker, who has been an integral member of the “TODAY” team since 1996: “We’ll see you back here soon, my friend.”

Al first shared an update about his health on November 18th via his Instagram. “I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he wrote. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

_

Hayley Santaflorentina