Hoda Kotb Leaves Live ‘Today’ Broadcast On Air To Take Her Daughters To School

Hoda Kotb puts motherhood first!

The “Today” co-host abruptly left Wednesday’s live broadcast for a special family reason. The anchor is mom to Hope Catherine, 4, and Haley Joy, 6, and she took a break from reading the news alongside Savannah Guthrie to make sure the girls got to school safely.

“Hoda, you’re on the run — it’s the first day of school,” Savannah said on air, before Hoda appeared to ask off-camera staff if it was OK for her to leave.

“I’m taking my kids to school!” Hoda said, as she left the set while bidding farewell to Savannah and fellow “Today” hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker.

“Give them a hug for us,” Savannah said of Hoda’s children. “Go get ’em, girls!”

“Today” handled Hoda’s absence smoothly as Craig took over her seat. The TV personality returned in time to join Jenna Bush Hager for their 10 a.m. broadcast of “Today with Hoda and Jenna.”

“I was so excited,” Hoda said of Hope and Haley’s milestone morning. “I left the set at 7:30 and I live about 20 minutes from 30 Rock. So, I zipped home, got my kids their backpacks. They were all ready. They were busting. Haley’s going into first (grade) and Hopey’s going into pre-K and they go to the same school, for the first time together.”

The proud mom of two gives viewers and fans frequent inside peeks at her parenting life, most recently with cute Instagram photos of Hope and Haley getting end-of-summer haircuts.

And the youngsters enjoy showing some love for their famous mom, too!

In August, Hoda turned 59 and shared a peek at the surprise gift she received from her two daughters. In a cute Instagram video, Hoda’s girls helped give her breakfast in bed and she couldn’t have looked happier to start her birthday on such a sweet note.

Hoda held a tray of pancakes topped with whipped cream as loved ones sang to her, and little Hope stayed by her side as she blew out her candles.

“Lots love. Eternally grateful!” Hoda wrote in her caption alongside a trio of red heart emojis.