Al Roker Undergoes Total Knee Replacement Surgery & Takes ‘Last Walk’ Before The Procedure

Al Roker is taking time off to undergo major surgery.

The television personality was absent from “TODAY” on Tuesday for his total knee replacement surgery and will continue to be off the air while he recovers.

Meteorologist Bill Karins, who helped step in for some of Al’s duties as weatherman, told viewers that his colleague was eager to have his knee back in top shape.

“Al’s very excited to get that knee in and to get his steps back going again and get everyone going with him,” he said.

On Saturday, Al shared a pre-surgery update for fans as he took one of his last walks out in New York City before Tuesday’s procedure.

“I’m a little less than three days away from getting this left knee replaced,” he told his followers as he strolled through Central Park.

“It’s a replacement of a replacement, so I am kind of limping through,” he added. “This is probably my last walk of any significance before the knee, but it was just such a gorgeous day, I had to get out and enjoy it.”

Al previously took time away from “TODAY” when he was hospitalized in November due to blood clots in his legs. He readmitted the following month due to complications and returned to the show in January after his recovery.