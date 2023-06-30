Alan Arkin Dead At 89: ‘A Uniquely Talented Force Of Nature’

Alan Arkin has died at the age of 89.

His rep confirmed his passing to NBC News on Friday.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed,” his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony said in a statement.

The legendary actor won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Little Miss Sunshine.” He was also nominated for an Academy Award for “Argo.”

Alan recently earned nominations at the Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG Awards for “The Kominsky Method,” which starred in alongside Michael Douglas.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Access Hollywood is following this developing story.