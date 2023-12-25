Matt Rife and Other Comedians Pay Tribute To Fellow Comic Neel Nanda Who Died at 32

Stand-up comic Neel Nanda, who appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and Comedy Central’s “Adam Devine’s House

His manager Greg Weiss confirmed in a statement to Deadline on December 24th, “I [am] deeply shocked and saddened by this. He was a wonderful comic, but a better person. He had the world in front of him.”

Nanda’s cause of death hasn’t been revealed yet but his passing comes just days after celebrating his 32nd birthday. He is being remembered by members of the comedy community along with family and friends.

Matt Rife remembered the late comic on X, formerly known as Twitter, “RIP Neel Nanda. You were one of the nicest, hardest working comedians I’ve ever called a friend and i hope you can be at peace brother.”

RIP Neel Nanda 😔 you were one of the nicest, hardest working comedians I’ve ever called a friend and i hope you can be at peace brother ❤️‍🩹 — Matt Rife (@mattrife) December 23, 2023

Mario Adrion recently performed with the late comic and posted an emotional message to Nana on Instagram, writing, “I just did shows with him in Canada last week and am f–king heartbroken. We only met this year but he brought a lot of light and positivity into my life in the short time I got to spend with him.”

Adding, “Neel was a great comedian and always made an effort to lift up others around him- I am grateful I got to meet him. Much love to his family and everyone who’s grieving!”

Dane Cook reflected on his passing, writing on X, “I didn’t know Neel Nanda personally, but reading several tributes is both heart breaking and eye opening.”

I didn’t know Neel Nanda personally but reading several tributes is both heart breaking and eye opening. I echo so many in expressing there is help out there. Please remember you are never alone. People want to help you. There is a path through your pain. Prayers to Neels family,… — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) December 24, 2023

“It is with a very heavy heart we say good bye to comedy great, Neel Nanda,” The Port Comedy Club shared on their Instagram. He recently performed at the venue. Their post continued, “Absolutely shocked by the news. Such a positive force for comedy and a huge loss to our community. Rest in Peace Neel. Thank you for gracing our stage and piano, a great headliner, gone too soon.”