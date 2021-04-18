Alan Jackson Belts Out ‘Drive’ And ‘My Baby’ In 2021 ACM Award Powerhouse Performance

Alan Jackson brought the good old days right back to the ACM Awards on Sunday night.

The country hitmaker belted out one of his top hits “Drive” and then followed up with a performance of his new song, “My Baby,” during the country music award show. During his performance of “My Baby,” he shared numerous family photos of his wife and daughters, making the performance ultra-special and intimate. He originally wrote the song for his daughters’ weddings.

The special moment was a part of a deep and reflection-oriented couple of years for the 62-year-old singer. His new album “Where Have You Gone” was released in early April and is his first studio album in six years.

The music on the album is also very personal and came out after a time of personal tragedy, including the deaths of both his mother and his son-in-law, Benjamin. Benjamin was married to Jackson’s daughter, Mattie, and he died in a tragic fall in late 2018.

Alan, a 7-time ACM Award winner definitely made a triumphant return to the stage on Sunday.