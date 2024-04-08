Morgan Wallen Arrested On Felony Charges After Allegedly Throwing Chair From Six-Story Bar Rooftop

Country star Morgan Wallen has been arrested on multiple felony charges.

The 30-year-old singer was taken into custody in Nashville after he allegedly threw a chair from a six-story rooftop bar on Sunday night, Access Hollywood has learned.

Local police confirmed the arrest in a social media post early Monday, noting that Wallen was booked on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Country artist Morgan Wallen, 30, was booked early today on 3 cts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 ct of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief’s Bar Sun night. The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250. pic.twitter.com/6gRZKI3pWl — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 8, 2024

Authorities claimed in the post that the chair landed near two officers on Broadway Street, a major thoroughfare and tourist destination in the city’s downtown district. His bond was set at $15,250.

Wallen’s attorney issued a statement noting that the musician is “cooperating fully with authorities.”

According to arrest records obtained by Access, Wallen is due in court on May 3, which coincides with his scheduled concert dates in Nashville. The singer launched his One Night at a Time Tour in Indianapolis earlier this week.

The documents also contain eyewitness accounts that claim Wallen laughed after allegedly throwing the chair.

The artist’s legal drama comes days after he made headlines at his first Indianapolis show for defending Taylor Swift.

Now-viral fan video shows Wallen joking onstage that his performance was “the single most attended concert in the history of this building … until Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall,” which prompted boos from the audience.

“We ain’t gotta boo, we ain’t gotta boo,” Wallen said. “I appreciate that. I know y’all got my back.”