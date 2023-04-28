Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Dazzles In Pink Mermaid Gown In New Prom Photos

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was shining bright on prom night!

On Friday, the reality star shared a series of glamorous photos from the special occasion, which was held in her Georgia hometown last weekend.

The 17-year-old dazzled in a bubblegum pink mermaid gown that was covered in sequins and intricate detailing.

She completed her look with sky-high heels, a glittering necklace and earrings, and a glamorous half-updo.

WATCH: Pumpkin Stands Up For Sister Honey Boo Boo Amid ‘Judging’ & ‘Name Calling’: ‘She’s A Beautiful Soul’



Alana brought her boyfriend Dralin Carswell as her prom date. In her Instagram photos, he could be seen helping her into a white carriage, then sitting down next to her and smiling wide.

The teen’s post comes two days after she sparked engagement speculation. On Wednesday, she shared a photo of herself wearing a ring on her left-hand ring finger, leading some fans to wonder if Dralin had popped the question.

Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.