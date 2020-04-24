Alanis Morissette Gets Honest About Mental Health In New Song ‘Diagnosis’

Alanis Morissette just dropped a new song “Diagnosis” and it’s really personal to the singer/songwriter.

The seven-time Grammy award winning singer revealed in a tweet on Friday that the latest track from her upcoming album “Such Pretty Forks In The Road” is about her personal experiences with mental health challenges.

“This song. post partum and mental challenge love,” Alanis wrote on Twitter.

In the chorus of “Diagnosis” Alanis sings, “Call it what you want, I don’t even care anymore. Call me what you need to, to make yourself comfortable. So I am debilitated, I can’t remember where the sentence started when I’m trying to finish it. All of you are so frustrated and everyone around me is trying to help as much as they can.”

The singer already released two other songs “Reasons I Drink” and “Smiling” off the forthcoming the album, despite the release of the album bring postponed.

It’s been 14 years since Alanis’ hit “Ironic” was released from her debut album, “Jagged Little Pill.” Since then she’s taken home seven Grammys and released nine other albums. “Jagged Little Pill” even became a Broadway musical, which premiered in December 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City.