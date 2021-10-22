Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Accidentally Discharging Gun That Killed Halyna Hutchins On ‘Rust’ Set

Alec Baldwin is speaking out after accidentally discharging a gun in a shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he said in a statement posted to social media on Friday morning.

Baldwin, who was seen outside of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office looking distraught after the incident, said he is working with police.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he concluded.

Hutchins, 42, died after she was injured in an accident with a prop gun on the New Mexico set of Baldwin’s new movie “Rust” on Thursday. Director Joel Souza was also wounded.

The incident occurred at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a popular production location near Santa Fe, which is often used for western backdrops.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office said in a statement that Hutchins and Souza “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.”

“It appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” the statement continued. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

A spokesperson for the production told Access Hollywood, “There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority.”

The film centers on a 13-year-old boy who goes on the run with his estranged grandfather after he is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a rancher in the 1880s, according to the movie’s logline. Baldwin is a co-producer of the film. Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher and Jensen Ackles are all on tap for the film.

Prior to the incident, Hutchins shared several Instagram photos from set, including a video of her riding a horse around the Santa Fe landscape.

