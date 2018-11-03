Alec Baldwin Denies Allegations He Punched Anyone Over A Parking Spot

Alec Baldwin is denying reports he allegedly punched a man over a parking spot.
"Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today's story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false," Baldwin posted on Twitter on Friday. "I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people [with] as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn't make the statements true."
Baldwin was arrested and taken into custody on Friday after allegedly assaulting another man over a parking space in New York City, a rep for the NYPD told Access at the time.
The incident happened around 1:30 PM ET in the West Village in Manhattan.
The victim complained of pain and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital according to the police.
Baldwin was taken to NYPD's 6th precinct and was charged with assault in the third degree and harassment. He later left the station.
He is due in court on Nov. 26.
A rep for Baldwin had no comment when contacted by Access.