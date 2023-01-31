Alec Baldwin Officially Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin and the armorer on the set of the movie “Rust” were officially charged on Tuesday in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin and the set’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are charged with involuntary manslaughter, per court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. In the filing, prosecutors accused them of allegedly failing to follow standard film safety protocols on set.

“[Baldwin and Reed’s] deviation from known standards, practice and protocol directly caused the fatal death of Hutchins,” the document reads.

A spokesperson for Baldwin declined immediate comment.

Santa Fe, New Mexico prosecutors filed the charges on Jan. 31.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies’ Office first announced Baldwin and Gutierrez would be charged on Jan. 19.

‘Rust’ Film Set Fatal Shooting of Haylna Hutchins Aftermath In Photos View Gallery

Assistant Director David Halls was charged with a count of the negligent use of a deadly weapon according to the court docs. He signed a plea agreement earlier this month, a press release from the District Attorney’s office stated. The terms of his plea deal include a suspended sentence and six months of probation.

“The filing of charges is largely a procedural process in this case,” the District Attorney’s Office told Access Hollywood. “Both defendants have agreed to be served a summons and will respond. There will be no arrest and the defendants do not need to appear in person in New Mexico.”

The district attorney’s office also outlined the next step in the legal process now that the charges have been filed.

“The first step after the charges are filed [is] what’s called a first appearance —similar to an arraignment—this can be conducted virtually, and, in this case, likely will be,” the District Attorney’s Office told Access. “First appearances generally happen within 15 days of charges being filed.”

Hutchins was shot and killed by a live round of ammunition allegedly fired from a prop gun, which was held by Baldwin on the set of “Rust” in Oct. 2021.

Director Joel Souza was also shot and injured.

Alec has insisted that he was not aware the gun had a live round.

No charges have been filed related to “Rust” director’s non-fatal shooting.

-Emely Navarro