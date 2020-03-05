'Real Housewives of New York’ Star Ramona Singer Caught Her Lyme Disease Early: ‘I’m Very Lucky And Very Blessed’

“Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer isn’t letting her Lyme Disease diagnosis take away her optimistic spirit.

The 63-year-old reality TV personality took to Instagram story to share the news of her diagnosis. She posted a brief video showcasing some health supplements recommended by former Real Housewife Dorinda Medley, saying, “Thank you, Dorinda. I was diagnosed, everyone, with Lyme disease today, and Dorinda swears by this to help with my immunity, so this will be on my way to a faster recovery.”

Ramona told E! News that she’s grateful her illness was discovered quickly: “We caught it early and I’m very lucky and very blessed.” She also encouraged others to undergo routine testing, saying, “ “You must get tested once a year, especially if you’re in an area where there are deer.”

Lyme disease is transmitted by ticks, and typically causes fatigue, fever, headache, and skin rashes. Ramona says she believes she may have contracted it from a tick bite while spending time at her Hamptons home.

Ramona isn’t the first famous face to struggle with Lyme disease: Alec Baldwin, Avril Lavigne, Yolanda Hadid and Justin Bieber have all spoken publicly about their struggles with the illness.

Ramona is confident that she’ll beat this, revealing her doctor called her a “strong woman” who “can easily live to 95.” Her response? “I told him I want to live to 100.”

— by Katcy Stephan