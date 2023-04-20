Alec Baldwin’s Criminal Charges Dropped In ‘Rust’ Shooting Case, Attorneys Say

Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin have been dropped in the fatal on-set shooting for his film “Rust,” Access Hollywood has learned.

Attorneys for the actor reacted to the development in a statement to NBC News on Thursday.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” the statement read.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Baldwin’s legal team for comment. Per NBC News, the district attorney leading the case against Baldwin could not immediately be reached for comment as of Thursday afternoon.

Baldwin, 65, had been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for the October 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He faced up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Hutchins died after the gun Baldwin was handling during a scene rehearsal allegedly went off and shot the 42-year-old mother by accident. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident.

Baldwin has insisted that he was not aware the gun contained a live round.

In February, the actor pleaded not guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter charges and waived his first formal court appearance.

Production on “Rust” is reportedly set to resume in Montana this week.

— Erin Biglow