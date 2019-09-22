Alex Borstein Dedicates Emmy Award To Grandmother For ‘Stepping Out Of Line” During The Holocaust

Alex Borstein took a shot with buddy Seth MacFarlane before getting personal in her Emmy Awards acceptance speech.

The three-time Emmy winner reclaimed her award for the second year in a row for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her role as Susie Meyerson in the Amazon series, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Alex dedicated her award to the “strength of a woman” including the show’s creator Amy Palladino, every woman on the cast and crew along with her own mother. The actress then got serious giving a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother for surviving the Holocaust.

“To my grandmother…they are immigrants, they are holocaust survivors. My grandmother turned to a guard. She was in-line to be shot into a pit. She said, ‘What happens if I step out of line?’ He said, ‘I don’t have the heart to shoot you, but somebody will,’” Alex said. “She stepped out of line and for that, I am here, and my children are here.”

She proudly held up the award inspiring everyone ending her speech with, “So step out of line ladies, step out of line!”

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.