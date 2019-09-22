Alex Borstein Dedicates Emmy Award To Grandmother For ‘Stepping Out Of Line” During The Holocaust

Alex Borstein took a shot with buddy Seth MacFarlane before getting personal in her Emmy Awards acceptance speech.

The three-time Emmy winner reclaimed her award for the second year in a row for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her role as Susie Meyerson in the Amazon series, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Alex dedicated her award to the “strength of a woman” including the show’s creator Amy Palladino, every woman on the cast and crew along with her own mother. The actress then got serious giving a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother for surviving the Holocaust.

“To my grandmother…they are immigrants, they are holocaust survivors. My grandmother turned to a guard. She was in-line to be shot into a pit. She said, ‘What happens if I step out of line?’ He said, ‘I don’t have the heart to shoot you, but somebody will,’” Alex said. “She stepped out of line and for that, I am here, and my children are here.”

She proudly held up the award inspiring everyone ending her speech with, “So step out of line ladies, step out of line!”