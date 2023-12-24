Angel Carter Breaks Her Silence After Sister Bobbie Jean Carter’s Unexpected Death: ‘You’re Free Now’

Angel Carter Conrad is remembering her late sister Bobbie Jean Carter following her death on December 23rd at 41.

The sister of Aaron and Nick Carter penned an emotion post on Instagram on Sunday morning paying tribute to her older sister.

“To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend,” she captioned a post which featured four photos of Bobbie Jean as a child.

“Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what,” she continued writing. Adding, “Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”

She also wrote about some of the difficulties that both she and her siblings faced while growing up, “We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas, and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement. This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home.”

Adding, “The generational dysfunction stops now. Please visit @onoursleevesofficial to learn more about how you can get involved, and how to be there for your loved ones. I love you BJ, you’re free now.”

TMZ reported that Bobbie Jean died on Saturday morning. Her mother Jane Carter said in a statement to TMZ, “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.” Her reference of the third time is in regards to Bobbie Jean’s death, her son Aaron, who died in November 2022, and Leslie Carter in January 2012 who died at 25.

She continued, “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement, but until then, I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

“[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother, ” she told the outlet.

The cause of her death is unknown but sources close to the Carter family tell People that they believe Bobbie Jean died of cardiac arrest, though more details haven’t been revealed.

Bobbie Jean worked as a wardrobe stylists and makeup artist for her late brother Aaron in the 2000s, according to TMZ but before her death she maintained a private life with her daughter. She appeared in eight episodes of her family’s E! reality series, “House of Carters” in 2006.

Bobbie Jean reportedly dealt with addiction and substance abuse problems which were documented on the show. This past June, she was arrested for allegedly stealing stickers and markers from a Hobby Lobby in Florida and was later allegedly found with drugs.