Alex Honnold Met Taylor Swift Pre-Oscars And You’ll Never Guess What They Talked About (EXCLUSIVE)

Alex Honnold had a run-in with Taylor Swift at a pre-Oscar bash and apparently they had a nice little “chit chat.”

The climbing legend and star of “Free Solo,” who conquered Yosemite’s El Capitan in a free solo climb last year, conquered an A-list run-in with Taylor and he said that they had a pretty epic conversation about how she and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn of “The Favourite” are fans of his film.

“We met Taylor Swift last night that was the highlight of the year. That was cool,” Alex told Access’ Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Oscars Sunday. “She’s seen the movie. She loves the movie. They’d seen the film and thought it was you know they were moved by the film in some way and she was there with her boyfriend… and we just chit chatted about the film experience.”

Who knew that T.Swift was a fan of climbing movies, but we are officially stoked that she’s in the cool crowd of people who know how epic Alex’s historic feat was.

Now we’ll just have to see if they have another run-in at the Oscars tonight.

