Alex Morgan Welcomes Baby Girl

Alex Morgan is a mom! The World Cup champion took to Instagram to announce the birth of her first child with husband and fellow soccer star Servando Carrasco.

On Saturday, Alex posted an adorable photo of the newborn, swaddled in a floral blanket and donning a matching headband. She wrote in the caption, “At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world. She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby.”

Alex’s teammates from the USWNT were quick to react to to the news. Andi Sullivan, Lindsey Horan and Abby Dahlkemper flooded the comments section with heart emojis and messages of congratulations.

Back in October when the soccer player announced her pregnancy, she wrote, “We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet.” She indicated that the baby was due in April 2020, but it looks like little Charlie had other ideas and waited until May!

Alex and Servando tied the knot on New Year’s Eve back in 2014, when they exchanged vows in front of nearly 200 guests in Santa Barbara.

Congratulations to the new parents! We can’t wait to see if Charlie follows in her parents’ footsteps and scores some goals!

— by Katcy Stephan