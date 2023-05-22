Alex Rodriguez Congratulates Daughter Natasha On High School Graduation: ‘Proud Of You Always’

Alex Rodriguez is the proud dad of a high school graduate!

The baseball legend, 47, celebrated older daughter Natasha’s big milestone over the weekend, posting a series of heartwarming Instagram photos with the teen at her family party and reflecting on what it’s been like watching her grow up.

“Yesterday was bittersweet. Tashi, I can’t make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out in the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself. As you move on from one chapter to the next, I’m most proud of who you are as a person. Honest, kind, compassionate, intuitive and wise beyond your years,” he wrote in his caption. “As your father, I’m supposed to be your role model. But for the last 18 years, you’ve been mine. Proud of you always! Love, Daddy.”

A-Rod and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis reunited to support Natasha’s big milestone and smiled together while posing with the graduate and other loved ones, including their younger daughter, Ella.

Alex also included in his post a cute throwback photo of the 18-year-old in her school uniform.

Natasha already had her sights set on what’s next long before her graduation ceremony. Back in April, she announced that she’s headed to the University of Michigan in the fall to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater.

“I still can’t believe this is a real opportunity I’ve been given, and it’s an absolute dream come true!!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

— Erin Biglow