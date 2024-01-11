Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo Of All 3 Of His Kids Together

Chris Pratt has his hands full!

The Marvel star, 44, shared a rare peek into his fatherhood life with a new photo of all three of his kids enjoying a morning meal together.

“Breakfast is served!” Chris wrote on his Instagram story on Jan. 10, captioning a snap of daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 1, sitting next to their stepbrother Jack, 11, at the kitchen table.

Though the kids looked cozy while enjoying their cereal and fruit, Chris hinted that his diet for the day was off to a slower start.

“I’ll be fasting until noon,” he added alongside a salute emoji.

Chris shares the girls with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, while he and former spouse Anna Faris co-parent Jack.

The “Super Mario Bros.” actor previously opened up about how welcoming daughters changed his parenting experience, sharing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” back in April that adding Lyla and Eloise to the family has been “fantastic” in ways he didn’t expect.

“My daughter Lyla is so girly. I picked her up yesterday and she said, ‘Oh Daddy, that’s a cute outfit. Look, you have little cute pockets,'” he laughed at the time, adding, “That’s not something Jack ever said to me.”

Chris clearly loves all aspects of fatherhood, telling Access Hollywood in 2022 that it’s the “most important role” he’ll ever have and what he believes he was “put here” to do.