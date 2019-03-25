Alex Rodriguez Posts Heartfelt Message To Jennifer Lopez Before Filming Begins On Her New Movie ‘Hustlers’

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are already radiating some major husband and wife energy.

The former MLB star took to Instagram to post a sweet message to his fiancée, who begins shooting her new film “Hustlers” on Monday.

“This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, ‘Hustlers,'” he captioned a photo of the two of them in an embrace. “I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character.”

“She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project,” he continues. “Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us.”

The couple has been looking fire all over the ‘Gram since getting engaged in March.

The pair posted plenty of cute pics from the moment A-Rod popped the question on the beach in Bakers Bay – and we got a close up of that massive rock on JLo’s finger!

“Locking it down #futuremrsrodriguez,” the Yankees legend captioned one of the photos.

Last week, Alex shared a photo of a handwritten note from Barack and Michelle Obama congratulating the couple on their engagement.

“This means the world to us,” he captioned the pic of the note.

A letter from the former POTUS really seals the deal, don’t you think?

