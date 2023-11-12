‘Twilight’ Star Taylor Lautner Celebrates 1st Wedding Anniversary With Wife Tay Lautner: ‘Love You’

Taylor Lautner is celebrating a major milestone in his marriage.

The “Twilight” alum took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate his one-year wedding anniversary with his wife Tay Lautner.



The 31-year-old shared a loved up photo from their big day where they walk down the aisle being showered with flower petals.

“365 days of having the honor to call you my wife. Each day I somehow become a little more grateful. Thank you for putting up with me, I know it ain’t always easy 😉 Love you so much! Let’s crush year 2!” the caption reads.

Tay reacted in the comments writing, “MY BEST FRIEND.”

She also celebrated their anniversary by sharing a video compilation from their wedding.

“My bestest friend, happy 1 year wedding anniversary! Being your wife is my absolute favorite thing. I never thought I’d find a love like yours,” she captioned the post.