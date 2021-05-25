Alex Trebek & Larry King Receive Posthumous Daytime Emmy Nominations: See The Full List

The nominees for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and some beloved faces are among the most notable nods.

The late Larry King was nominated in the informative talk show host category, while Alex Trebek picked up a posthumous nod for “Jeopardy” in the outstanding game show host category.

Alex previously took home wins in the category in 2019 and 2020.

Meanwhile, “General Hospital” was given the most nods with 21, while “The Young and the Restless” and “Days of Our Lives” scored 11 each.

Access Hollywood was also nominated in the outstanding entertainment news category. See all the nominations in the full list below.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

The Bay (Popstar TV)

Beacon Hill (reelwomensnetwork.com)

A House Divided (UMC)

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence (SYNDICATED)

Divorce Court FOX

Judge Judy (SYNDICATED)

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court (SYNDICATED)

The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

Good Morning America (ABC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)

Today Show (NBC)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The 3rd Hour of TODAY (NBC)

GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood (SYNDICATED)

E!’s Daily Pop (E! Entertainment)

Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED)

Extra (SYNDICATED)

Inside Edition (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)

David Blaine Ascension (YouTube Originals)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (SYNDICATED)

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science

Channel)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL

Call Your Mother (Comedy Central)

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (You Tube Originals)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip (Digital Release)

Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock (vimeo.com)

Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict (Facebook Watch)

TIME’s Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Astronauts/The Astronauts Launch (Nickelodeon)

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Good Morning America/Sunshine (ABC)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous/Launch Campaign (Netflix)

Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)

Kids’ Choice Awards ((Nickelodeon))

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson (CBS)

The Young and the Restless

Genie Francis as Laura Collins (ABC)

General Hospital

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis (ABC)

General Hospital

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick (ABC)

General Hospital

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos (ABC)

General Hospital

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan (ABC)

General Hospital

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis (NBC)

Days of Our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri (ABC)

General Hospital

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron (CBS)

The Young and the Restless

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali (NBC)

Days of Our Lives

Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller (ABC)

General Hospital

Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford (ABC)

General Hospital

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful

Max Gail as Mike Corbin (ABC)

General Hospital

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton (CBS)

The Young and the Restless

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault (ABC)

General Hospital

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine (ABC)

General Hospital

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

General Hospital

Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady (NBC)

Days of Our Lives

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman (CBS)

The Young and the Restless

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait (ABC)

General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson (ABC)

General Hospital

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton (ABC)

General Hospital

George DelHoyo as Orpheus (NBC)

Days of Our Lives

Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton (ABC)

General Hospital

Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux (NBC)

Days of Our Lives

Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor (NBC)

Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Valerie Bertinelli (Food Network)

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Giada De Laurentiis (Food Network)

Giada at Home 2.0

Edward Delling-Williams (Recipe TV)

Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams

Ina Garten (Food Network)

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Sophia Roe (VICE TV)

Counter Space

Michael Symon (Food Network)

Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady (CBS)

Let’s Make a Deal

Steve Harvey (SYNDICATED)

Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro (Game Show Network)

Catch 21

Pat Sajak (SYNDICATED)

Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek (SYNDICATED)

Jeopardy!

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

Tamron Hall

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade Facebook Watch

Peace of Mind with Taraji

Larry King Ora TV

Larry King Now

Rachael Ray (SYNDICATED)

Rachael Ray

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes (ABC)

GMA3: What You Need to Know

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith,Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore (SYNDICATED)

The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Sean Evans First We Feast (Complex Networks)

Hot Ones

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager (NBC)

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest (SYNDICATED)

Live with Kelly and Ryan

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Endlings (Hulu)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

“Cabana Boy Troy” (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show

“I Got the Music” Netflix

Julie and the Phantoms

“More Than a Vow” (CBS)

The Young and the Restless

“The Other Side of Hollywood” (Netflix)

Julie and the Phantoms

“Unsaid Emily” (Netflix)

Julie and the Phantoms

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Endlings (Hulu)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Trinkets (Netflix)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Odd Squad (PBS)

Sesame Street (HBO)

The Talk (CBS)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)

CBS This Morning (CBS)

Sesame Street (HBO)

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

The Talk (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)

The Gaze (Facebook Watch, YouTube)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Endlings (Hulu)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT-TO-TAPE SOUND MIXING

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Endlings (Hulu)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

#WASHED (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

Craftopia (HBO Max)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix)

Odd Squad (PBS)

Weird But True (National Geographic Kids)

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

Helpsters (Apple TV Plus)

Odd Squad (PBS)

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

The Big Fib (Disney Plus)

The Real (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The Talk (CBS)

The Wendy Williams Show (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

All That (Nickelodeon)

The Real (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk Facebook Watch

The Talk (CBS)

The Wendy Williams Show (SYNDICATED)