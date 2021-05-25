Alex Trebek & Larry King Receive Posthumous Daytime Emmy Nominations: See The Full List

The nominees for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and some beloved faces are among the most notable nods.
The late Larry King was nominated in the informative talk show host category, while Alex Trebek picked up a posthumous nod for “Jeopardy” in the outstanding game show host category.
Alex previously took home wins in the category in 2019 and 2020.
Meanwhile, “General Hospital” was given the most nods with 21, while “The Young and the Restless” and “Days of Our Lives” scored 11 each.
Access Hollywood was also nominated in the outstanding entertainment news category. See all the nominations in the full list below.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES
The Bay (Popstar TV)
Beacon Hill (reelwomensnetwork.com)
A House Divided (UMC)
Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Family Feud (SYNDICATED)
Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)
Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)
The Price Is Right (CBS)
Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Caught in Providence (SYNDICATED)
Divorce Court FOX
Judge Judy (SYNDICATED)
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court (SYNDICATED)
The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW
CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)
Good Morning America (ABC)
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)
Today Show (NBC)
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The 3rd Hour of TODAY (NBC)
GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)
Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood (SYNDICATED)
E!’s Daily Pop (E! Entertainment)
Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED)
Extra (SYNDICATED)
Inside Edition (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT
94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)
David Blaine Ascension (YouTube Originals)
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (SYNDICATED)
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science
Channel)
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL
Call Your Mother (Comedy Central)
Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (You Tube Originals)
I Am Patrick (CBN)
The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip (Digital Release)
Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock (vimeo.com)
Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict (Facebook Watch)
TIME’s Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
The Astronauts/The Astronauts Launch (Nickelodeon)
The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
Good Morning America/Sunshine (ABC)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous/Launch Campaign (Netflix)
Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)
Kids’ Choice Awards ((Nickelodeon))
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson (CBS)
The Young and the Restless
Genie Francis as Laura Collins (ABC)
General Hospital
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis (ABC)
General Hospital
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick (ABC)
General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester (CBS)
The Bold and the Beautiful
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos (ABC)
General Hospital
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan (ABC)
General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester (CBS)
The Bold and the Beautiful
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis (NBC)
Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri (ABC)
General Hospital
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron (CBS)
The Young and the Restless
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali (NBC)
Days of Our Lives
Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller (ABC)
General Hospital
Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford (ABC)
General Hospital
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra (CBS)
The Bold and the Beautiful
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer (CBS)
The Bold and the Beautiful
Max Gail as Mike Corbin (ABC)
General Hospital
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton (CBS)
The Young and the Restless
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault (ABC)
General Hospital
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine (ABC)
General Hospital
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
General Hospital
Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady (NBC)
Days of Our Lives
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman (CBS)
The Young and the Restless
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait (ABC)
General Hospital
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson (ABC)
General Hospital
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton (ABC)
General Hospital
George DelHoyo as Orpheus (NBC)
Days of Our Lives
Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton (ABC)
General Hospital
Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux (NBC)
Days of Our Lives
Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor (NBC)
Days of Our Lives
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Valerie Bertinelli (Food Network)
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Giada De Laurentiis (Food Network)
Giada at Home 2.0
Edward Delling-Williams (Recipe TV)
Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams
Ina Garten (Food Network)
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Sophia Roe (VICE TV)
Counter Space
Michael Symon (Food Network)
Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady (CBS)
Let’s Make a Deal
Steve Harvey (SYNDICATED)
Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro (Game Show Network)
Catch 21
Pat Sajak (SYNDICATED)
Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek (SYNDICATED)
Jeopardy!
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)
Tamron Hall
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade Facebook Watch
Peace of Mind with Taraji
Larry King Ora TV
Larry King Now
Rachael Ray (SYNDICATED)
Rachael Ray
Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes (ABC)
GMA3: What You Need to Know
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith,Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Facebook Watch)
Red Table Talk
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Drew Barrymore (SYNDICATED)
The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson (SYNDICATED)
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sean Evans First We Feast (Complex Networks)
Hot Ones
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager (NBC)
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest (SYNDICATED)
Live with Kelly and Ryan
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Endlings (Hulu)
Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)
I Am Patrick (CBN)
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
“Cabana Boy Troy” (SYNDICATED)
The Kelly Clarkson Show
“I Got the Music” Netflix
Julie and the Phantoms
“More Than a Vow” (CBS)
The Young and the Restless
“The Other Side of Hollywood” (Netflix)
Julie and the Phantoms
“Unsaid Emily” (Netflix)
Julie and the Phantoms
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Endlings (Hulu)
Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)
Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
Trinkets (Netflix)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Odd Squad (PBS)
Sesame Street (HBO)
The Talk (CBS)
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)
CBS This Morning (CBS)
Sesame Street (HBO)
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)
The Talk (CBS)
Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)
The Gaze (Facebook Watch, YouTube)
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Endlings (Hulu)
Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Trinkets (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT-TO-TAPE SOUND MIXING
Family Feud (SYNDICATED)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)
Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)
The View (ABC)
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Trinkets (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Endlings (Hulu)
Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Trinkets (Netflix)
#WASHED (Amazon Prime Video)
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
Craftopia (HBO Max)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix)
Odd Squad (PBS)
Weird But True (National Geographic Kids)
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Alexa & Katie (Netflix)
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Trinkets (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)
Helpsters (Apple TV Plus)
Odd Squad (PBS)
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Trinkets (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING
The Big Fib (Disney Plus)
The Real (SYNDICATED)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
The Talk (CBS)
The Wendy Williams Show (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Trinkets (Netflix)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP
All That (Nickelodeon)
The Real (SYNDICATED)
Red Table Talk Facebook Watch
The Talk (CBS)
The Wendy Williams Show (SYNDICATED)