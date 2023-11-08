Post Malone Teases New Country Music Album Backstage At 2023 CMA Awards

Post Malone is going country, y’all!
The artist spoke with Access Hollywood guest correspondent Emily Orozco backstage at the 2023 CMA Awards and he shared how he was feeling at the event.
“So much fun,” he said adding jokingly, “I’m not nervous at all! That’s a lie.”
#EXCLUSIVE: #PostMalone teases new country music album while at the #CMAAwards pic.twitter.com/09MRjV5gYz
— Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) November 9, 2023
He continued adding, “And I had so much fun. It was an amazing experience.
He also teased a new upcoming country music album!
“I think so! Yes, ma’am,” he said.
2023 CMA Awards: Paula Abdul, Gerry Turner, Jelly Roll & More Stars ShineView Gallery