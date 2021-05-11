Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Welcome Baby Girl More Than a Month Early

“Spy Kids” star Alexa PenaVega is a mom for the third time.

The actress and her husband Carlos PenaVega welcomed their daughter, Rio, a month earlier than expected. The proud parents announced the arrival of their third child on Monday in an Instagram post.

“SO.. we’ve been MIA these last few days. Let’s just say we learned once again that God is always in control. You may have a PLAN for your life, but all that really matters is HIS plan,” the couple both posted on Instagram along with a photo of them cradling their newborn’s hand.

The post continued, “Little Rio could not wait to come out and play with her brothers! Momma is feeling good and baby girl is kicking some serious booty in the NICU. Praying we can all be home together very soon! What a wave of emotions.”

The couple thanked the hospital staff in their post, writing, “Much love and thanks to all the Nurses, Doctors from Maui to Oahu – who brought little Rio safely into this world.”

At the end of April, Alexa revealed that her due date was in June as she shared a video of her baby bump on Instagram, captioning her post with, “See you in 7 weeks baby girl!”

Alexa and Carlos revealed that they were expecting their third child in December with an epic Christmas music video.

The couple got married in January 2014 and are already parents to sons Ocean King, 4, and 1-year-old Kingston James.

