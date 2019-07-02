Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Welcome Baby No. 2!

It’s a boy – again!

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Tuesday, July 2. The “Spy Kids” star took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“It’s official! We are now a family of 4!” the mama of two captioned a photo of the parents smiling with their newborn and their first born, Ocean, 2.

The “Big Time Rush” alum echoed his wife’s excitement by posting the same snap and caption on his own IG feed. He also revealed that their newborn’s name is Kingston James.

Alexa and Carlos announced that they were expecting another little bundle of joy back in January.

“Holy Moly!!! Guys!! We are having another baby!!!! Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!!” Alexa, 30, wrote on Instagram alongside a family photo with the sleepy toddler.

Adding, “Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!!”

At the time, the 29-year-old dad added his excitement with a post of his own, writing, “It’s HAPPENING… AGAIN! WE’RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!!”

“2019 another PenaVega is joining the family! This year we will officially be able to say we have “kids!” Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!! Let the journey begin!!!”

The adorable Hallmark stars got hitched back in 2014 and they welcomed their first kiddo just two years later.