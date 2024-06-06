Gabourey Sidibe Gives Birth To Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel

Gabourey Sidibe is a mom times two!

The Oscar nominee, 41, recently welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, with husband Brandon Frankel, Access Hollywood has learned.

Gabourey and Brandon confirmed the happy news to The Shade Room on June 6 and shared the first photos of their new family of four, telling the outlet the inspiration behind their babies’ names.

“Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we can call him ‘Coop,’ and Maya was named shortly before our baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico. Both twins have traditional West African middle names after members of my family,” she explained.

According to TSR, Gabourey gave birth in early April.

The actress confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram weeks earlier, teasing in a February Instagram post that she and Brandon already had some in-home help lined up for the little ones.

“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies,double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!” she wrote at the time.

All The Celebrity Babies Born In 2023 View Gallery

Gabby went on to share multiple updates with fans throughout her journey to motherhood, and warned fans that she and Brandon were already preparing to say goodbye to their pre-baby selves.

“Thank you all so much for the congratulations and well wishes!! @brandontour and i are so excited about this double bundle of joy that we may be completely incapable of talking about anything other than them for this rest of eternity. Sorry🤷🏿‍♀️” she joked. “Remember that I used to be cool and funny though. Remember me different!”

The “Precious” star and the tour marketer reportedly met on Raya in 2020 and tied the knot the following year. Congrats to the happy foursome!