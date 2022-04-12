Ali Wong And Justin Hakuta Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage (EXCLUSIVE)

Ali Wong and her husband Justin Hakuta are getting a divorce.

After eight years of marriage, the comedian and her husband are ending their marriage, a source told Access Hollywood.

“It’s amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly,” a source tells Access Hollywood of the couple. Ali’s rep confirmed the news to Access Hollywood on Tuesday.

Ali and her husband share two daughters together, Mari Hakuta, born in 2015, and Nikki Hakuta, born in 2017.

The former couple first met at a mutual friend’s wedding reception in 2010 and hit it off. At the time, Hakuta was a Fulbright scholar and student at Harvard Business School. They married in 2017 in her hometown of San Francisco.

As Ali’s comedy career continued to soar, he husband pursued business, and was an executive at goodRX. Ali has regularly referenced their marriage in her comedy and in various projects.

In her 2016 Netflix stand up special “Baby Cobra,” Ali joked that she wanted to lock him down early after finding out that he was attending Harvard.

“The first thing I learned about him was that, at the time, he was attending Harvard Business School,” she shared. ” And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna trap his a–. Going to trap his a–!’ And I trapped his a– initially by not kissing him until the fifth date, which is a very unusual move on my part. But I did it on purpose because I knew that he was a catch.”

