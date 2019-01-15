Alicia Keys’ kids are keeping her humble!

The “Girl on Fire” songstress excitedly revealed on Tuesday that she was tapped to host the 2019 Grammy Awards, making her the fourth-ever woman (and second-ever black woman, behind Whoopi Goldberg) to take on the coveted emcee role.

While her fans and celeb friends were thrilled to learn about her big accomplishment, her two sons – 8-year-old Egypt and 4-year-old Genesis – turned out to be a tougher crowd.

“I got some good news, guys,” Alicia eagerly told her boys in an Instagram video. “Or, I got some news. Guess what?”

“What?” Egypt casually replied as he sat on the kitchen floor, his eyes fixed on his toys.

“I… am going… to host… the Grammys!” she announced, stretching out her arms in elation.

Instead of congratulating their mom, Egypt and Genesis paused for a hilariously awkward six seconds – only for Gen to break the silence with a silly shrieking noise.

Conceding to her little ones’ unimpressed reactions, Alicia chuckled and walked away. But before the video ended, Egypt managed to squeeze in a quick question about her big news.

“What’s the Grammys?” he asked.

Alicia’s video racked up laughs from fellow famous parents whose kids never fail to bring them down to earth.

“The realness!” mom of one and “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi commented.

“Them Deans,” wrote Alicia’s husband Swizz Beats, referring to his kiddos by their family name – and adding 28 crying-laughing emojis to express his level of amusement.

While Alicia didn’t get the thumbs up from her boys this time, they aren’t always cool to her accomplishments.

When she scored a seat on “The Voice’s” Season 11 coaching panel back in 2016, then-5-year-old Egypt couldn’t help but burst into song.

“Mmm mmm mmm! My mommy’s on ‘The Voice’!” he repeated over and over, making up his own melody.

“Awww… My biggest fan 😍😍😘😘,” the “Empire State of Mind” singer captioned the video.