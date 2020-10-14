Alicia Keys Looks Fierce In Sparkling Jumpsuit At Billboard Music Awards As She Performs ‘Love Looks Better’

Alicia Keys was not messing around with her outfit at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Alicia looked beyond fierce rocking a sparkling, champagne-colored jumpsuit.

Alicia teamed the look with blunt bangs, long locks and well, her stunning vocals. Alicia rocked her performance of “Love Looks Better,” and absolutely dazzled as she moved from her piano to the wide open stage at the Dolby Theater.

“Love Looks Better” is off of Alicia’s brand new album. Of the same name.

Alicia joined a slew of other super talented performers on Wednesday night. Kelly Clarkson, who hosted the show, wowed with a performance of “Higher Love.”