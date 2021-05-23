The Weeknd Ditches Red Suit And Bandages On His Face For The First Time On A Red Carpet In Over A Year

The Weeknd is back and this time he’s back in black!

The “Starboy” singer stepped out at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday rocking a black suit – the first one he’s worn on a red carpet in more than a year. And it’s safe to say that the 31-year-old superstar was more than happy about his sartorial switch-up, since he’s been rocking a sparkling red suit to every appearance since January 2020.

For his BBMA appearance he rocked a classic black, trench-style suit with a white button down and a grey tie. He finished off the look with a set of classic black dress shoes.

The Weeknd previously wore his red suit for the past year as a statement about his art and the work he did on his 2020 album, “After Hours.” The red suit and bandages appeared in music videos for the album – and was a symbol of the character he was playing throughout every video and single.

“This character is having a really bad night — all these videos are taking place in one night — and you can come with your own interpretation of what it is,” the Weeknd told Variety last April.

“It’s all a progression, and we watch the Character’s story line hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on,” the Weeknd explained.

Instead – it was like the night never ended, because throughout the pandemic artists weren’t dropping new music – so that red suit went everywhere from award shows to the Super Bowl.

We bet his stylists are psyched to see it go now!