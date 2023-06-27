Alicia Keys Shares Details On ‘Joyful’ Summer Tour: It’ll Be A ‘Visual & Emotional Experience’

Alicia Keys is excited to kick off her summer tour!

The “No One” singer will hit the road this week on her Keys to the Summer Tour, bringing her iconic music to 22 cities across the U.S.

“It’s called ‘Keys to the Summer’ for a reason. It’s really a light-hearted energy. It’s supposed to feel joyful. It’s supposed to feel energetic,” Alicia told Access Hollywood. “That’s what you’re going to get when you tune in and when you come through.”

The tour will be Alicia’s first with a 360-degree stage, putting her at the center of the packed crowd.

“I’ve never done a 360 show before, which means that you’re right there in the center of the arena, so every seat is a first-row seat, you know?” she shared. “It’s like, I get to be right there in front of everybody. The stage is super beautiful. It’s clean and special and really, really unique, and I’ve never done a show like this before.”

Alicia Keys, Adam Lambert & More Rock Queen’s Star-Studded Platinum Jubilee Concert: The Best Pics! View Gallery

Along with a new stage set-up, Alicia is also shaking up her set list, giving fans a mix of chart-topping hits and long-requested fan-favorite tracks.

“A lot of the songs that I’m choosing are the ones that everybody always asks me to play, but for whatever reason, we don’t get to do them that much,” she said. “So it’s really going to dig in to some of your favorite songs, of course your favorites, new ones. We’re going to take you to the classics, the whole thing. It’s going to be just like really visual and an emotional experience.”

Alicia also teased what fans can expect from her onstage looks.

“We’re still finalizing them and building them, but there’s going to be some street energy in there. You know, my New York energy is going to come out for sure. We might transition to some kind of elevated spaces as well, but it’s going to be the vibe!” she shared.

The Keys to the Summer Tour kicks off June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and continues in cities across the U.S. this summer, including New York at the Barclays Center on July 12.