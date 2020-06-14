Beyoncé Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor In Open Letter To Attorney General

Beyoncé is speaking out about the death of Breonna Taylor in a moving new letter posted to her website.

The “Formation” singer wrote directly to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and said that “there has still been no justice for Breonna Taylor or her family.” Breonna was a 26-year-old EMT worker who was shot eight times while police executed a “no-knock” search warrant on her Louisville home while she was asleep in her bed.

“It has now been over three months since members of the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) killed Breonna Taylor. Plainclothes officers with a ‘no-knock’ warrant forced their way into her apartment, where she was asleep and unarmed. Moments later, the officer fired over twenty shots into Breonna Taylor’s home, striking her at least eight times,” the letter began.

“While ‘Breonna’s Law’ passed in Louisville and federal legislation has been introduced that will also ban no-knock warrants, these small steps in the right direction are painful reminders that there has still been no justice for Breonna Taylor or her family.”

Beyoncé went on to list several inconsistencies about the LMPD’s investigation into the tragic incident, saying it had “created more questions than answers.”

The singer also pointed out that all three officers involved in Breonna’s death—Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Officer Myles Cosgrove and Officer Brett Hankison—are still employed by the police department.

Beyoncé concluded her letter with a list of three demands from the Attorney General: “1. Bring criminal charges against Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison. 2. Commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers’ criminal conduct. 3. Investigate the LMPD’s response to Breonna Taylor’s murder, as well as the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens.”

The “Halo” singer’s powerful letter comes a little over two weeks after what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. On June 5, people across the world – including many famous actors, musicians and activists – celebrated her on social media, and gave their followers calls to action in the fight for justice.

Alicia Keys, Charlize Theron, Ellen DeGeneres, Demi Lovato and John Legend were among the stars who used their platforms to honor Breonna on her special day.